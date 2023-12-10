Disney Named in Dave Thomas Foundation’s 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces 2023 List

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has shared the 2023 list of Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces, with The Walt Disney Company placing high up on the list.
- The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, formed by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, shared the 17th annual Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list.
- The list includes a diverse group of organizations, representing 22 industries.
- The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption partnered with RTI International to survey employers across the United States to conduct the Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace survey.
- The Walt Disney Company and Walmart were among new companies on the impact list, which recognizes organizations that employ more than 1,000 people and provide the largest overall financial benefits for adoption to the largest number of employees.
- Disney placed at #7 on the list, while another company we cover here at Laughing Place, Comcast NBCUniversal placed at #36.
- Participants were scored based on three criteria: financial reimbursement (45%), paid leave (45%) and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits (10%).
- Employers that completed the survey offer an average of $14,831 in financial reimbursement for adoption costs — up 23.5% from 2022.
- The average amount of paid leave is 9 weeks, an increase of 8.4% since 2022. The amount of paid leave offered to foster parents also grew to an average of 9.4 weeks — up 7.4 weeks from last year.
- More companies are incorporating foster parent leave into their overall paid leave program and offering them the same amount of time off as adoptive and biological parents.
- To see the full list, visit DaveThomasFoundation.org.