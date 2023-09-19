Disney Reportedly in Talks to Sell Disney+ Hotstar

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly in talks to sell its India streaming and television business, including Disney+ Hotstar, according to Cord Cutters News.
- Potential buyers include Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., but discussion are still ongoing.
- Cord Cutters also reports there’s not guarantee these talks will lead to a deal.
- Depending on the buyer, an eventual deal could include the entire Disney Star business or just pieces of it.
- Disney and Reliance have not commented on the reports of their talks.
- Disney’s India streaming and television business lost its streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament earlier this month.
- Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's broadcasting unit now has the rights to televise and live stream the national cricket teams
- This news comes just a few day after reports surface regarding Disney being in exploratory talks for a potential sale of ABC.
- Back in July, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company may be willing to part with some of its linear television businesses, including ABC as well as cable assets.