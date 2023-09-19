Disney Reportedly in Talks to Sell Disney+ Hotstar

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly in talks to sell its India streaming and television business, including Disney+ Hotstar, according to Cord Cutters News.

Potential buyers include Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., but discussion are still ongoing.

Cord Cutters also reports there’s not guarantee these talks will lead to a deal.

Depending on the buyer, an eventual deal could include the entire Disney Star business or just pieces of it.

Disney and Reliance have not commented on the reports of their talks.

Disney’s India streaming and television business lost its streaming rights

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's broadcasting unit now has the rights to televise and live stream the national cricket teams

This news comes just a few day after reports surface regarding Disney being in exploratory talks for a potential sale of ABC

Back in July