Disney Reportedly in Talks to Sell Disney+ Hotstar

by |
Tags: , ,

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly in talks to sell its India streaming and television business, including Disney+ Hotstar, according to Cord Cutters News.

  • Potential buyers  include Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., but discussion are still ongoing.
  • Cord Cutters also reports there’s not guarantee these talks will lead to a deal.
  • Depending on the buyer, an eventual deal could include the entire Disney Star business or just pieces of it.
  • Disney and Reliance have not commented on the reports of their talks.
  • Disney’s  India streaming and television business lost its streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament earlier this month.
  • Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's broadcasting unit now has the rights to televise and live stream the national cricket teams
  • This news comes just a few day after reports surface regarding Disney being in exploratory talks for a potential sale of ABC.
  • Back in July, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company may be willing to part with some of its linear television businesses, including ABC as well as cable assets.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack