Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Jennifer Lee to Speak at BFI London Film Festival Industry Forum

Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, will be among the names present at this year’s BFI London Film Festival Industry Forum.

Lee will be one of the industry leaders who will headline three Spotlight conversations in the overall program.

In her role as chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lee has oversight of all projects by the studio and as a filmmaker, she is the co-director, co-writer and executive producer of the much-loved and globally successful Frozen films.

films. During the program, Lee will be joined on stage by Head of Directing Fiction at the National Film and Television School Tricia Tuttle, according to Deadline

Lee has been with Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2011 and some of her other film credits include Wreck-It Ralph , Zootopia and the upcoming Wish .

, and the upcoming . The 2023 BFI London Film Festival will be held October 4-15 with Lee’s spotlight taking place on October 5.

