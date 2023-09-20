Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Jennifer Lee to Speak at BFI London Film Festival Industry Forum

Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, will be among the names present at this year’s BFI London Film Festival Industry Forum.
- Lee will be one of the industry leaders who will headline three Spotlight conversations in the overall program.
- In her role as chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lee has oversight of all projects by the studio and as a filmmaker, she is the co-director, co-writer and executive producer of the much-loved and globally successful Frozen films.
- During the program, Lee will be joined on stage by Head of Directing Fiction at the National Film and Television School Tricia Tuttle, according to Deadline.
- Lee has been with Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2011 and some of her other film credits include Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia and the upcoming Wish.
- The 2023 BFI London Film Festival will be held October 4-15 with Lee’s spotlight taking place on October 5.
What they’re saying:
- Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival Director: “We’re excited to be welcoming European, international, and UK talents to this year’s Industry Forum. In sharing their expertise, experience, and ideas, we all have the opportunity to learn with each other which is more vital than ever in this fast-evolving landscape. We’re looking forward to welcoming colleagues to our Industry Forum to gain insights and build contacts.”
- Silvia Angrisani, BFI London Film Festival industry programmes manager: “Our programme is really focused on opening up opportunities for creatives and business professionals to explore areas that are stimulating for future business and cultural collaboration. There will be fantastic chances to hear from industry leaders about their perspectives and, at the same time, we are offering a platform for eight incredible emerging writing talents to talk about their work, their vision and diverse approaches to storytelling and themes. We shall be going behind the scenes of UK and international films, deconstructing their creative processes and sharing learnings, will also be investigating current uses of artificial intelligence, hearing from companies working in immersive media, film and TV on how they are integrating generative AI in their work.”