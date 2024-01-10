The Walt Disney Company Receives 15 SAG Award Nominations

The SAG Award nominations were released this morning, with The Walt Disney Company picking up 15 nominations across nine categories. The Screen Actors Guild Awards highlight actors across film and television, including stunt performers. Here are The Walt Disney Company’s nominations:
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Ahsoka – Disney+
- The Mandalorian – Disney+
- Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Marvel Studios
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Lucasfilm
- Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Bel Powley – A Small Light – National Geographic/Disney+
- Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe – Poor Things – Searchlight
- Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Emma Stone – Poor Things – Searchlight
- Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Jon Hamm – Fargo – FX
- Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – ABC
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear – FX/Hulu
- Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary – ABC
- The Bear – FX/Hulu
- Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
The 2024 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, February 24th at 8pm ET.