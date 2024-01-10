The Walt Disney Company Receives 15 SAG Award Nominations

The SAG Award nominations were released this morning, with The Walt Disney Company picking up 15 nominations across nine categories. The Screen Actors Guild Awards highlight actors across film and television, including stunt performers. Here are The Walt Disney Company’s nominations:

  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
  • Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
  • Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
    • Bel Powley – A Small Light – National Geographic/Disney+
  • Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – FX/Hulu
    • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – FX/Hulu
  • Male Actor in a Supporting Role
  • Female Actor in a Leading Role
    • Emma Stone – Poor Things – Searchlight
  • Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
    • Jon Hamm – Fargo – FX
  • Female Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The 2024 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, February 24th at 8pm ET.

