“American Born Chinese” Canceled by Disney+ After One Season

American Born Chinese has been canceled by Disney+ after just one season, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety’s sources, Disney was reportedly pleased with the creativity of the series, but viewership did not justify the greenlighting of a second season.

The producers plan to shop the series to other outlets.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu. The cast of the series included Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu, Ke Huy Quan, Sydney Taylor, and Daniel Wu.

The show received positive reviews from critics, with the first season holding a 94% approval rating based on 51 reviews.

Destin Daniel Cretton ( Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Erin O'Malley ( Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ), Asher Goldstein ( Just Mercy ) and Gene Luen Yang.

