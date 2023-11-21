Behind the Scenes Interview With Directors, Writer, and Producers for Disney’s “Wish”

Check out a behind-the-scenes interview with the directors, writers, and producers of the new Disney animated film Wish.
What’s Happening:
- Go behind the scenes of Disney Animation's 62nd animated feature Wish, coming to theaters on November 22.
- During a recent visit to Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, we got to sit down with Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee, who also serves as writer and an executive producer on the film.
- Wish reunites Jennifer Lee with her Frozen co-director Chris Buck, who co-directs with Fawn Veerasunthorn.
- This interview also includes producers Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones, plus Alex steps into the recording booth to dub over Valentino in a sequence from the film.
- See Wish exclusively in theaters beginning November 22.
About Wish:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.
- Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudykas Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto).
- Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive producers—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project.