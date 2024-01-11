D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to Expand Globally Starting with Brazil

Today, during Disney Advertising’s Global Tech & Data Showcase at CES 2024, Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer for The Walt Disney Company, announced that the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be expanded globally, beginning in São Paulo, Brazil this November.

This is the first time that Disney’s biggest fan event will take place in Latin America, featuring unique content from brands across The Walt Disney Company.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will provide an unparalleled opportunity to connect with fans of all ages and families from across the globe.

Additionally, Ayaz announced that tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim will go on sale starting March 26.

Taking place in Anaheim, California from August 9th through 11th, the event will feature spectacular shows, new venues, and multiple days of entertainment that will bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

This year’s event will feature Disney+

Be sure to check back for more information on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event as it becomes available.