“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Soundtrack Details Released Alongside First Single – “What’s My Name (Red Version)”

Walt Disney Records has released the first single from Descendants: The Rise of Red alongside the full soundtrack’s tracklisting, album artwork, and pre-save details.

What’s Happening:

Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres Friday, July 12th, on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

The film features the returning character Uma (China Anne McClain) as the new principal at Auradon Prep, with Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables) starring as the title character, Red.

The single released today pairs both stars in a familiar song, a reprise of "What's My Name" from Descendants 2, fittingly titled "What's My Name (Red Version)."

Disney has released a music video alongside the streaming single, which can be seen below.

The soundtrack is now available to pre-save

Keep reading for the full album’s track listings.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Original Soundtrack Track List

“Red” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Alex Boniello

“So This Is Love” Performed by Brandy and Paolo Montalban

“Love Ain't It” Performed by Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Brandy and Malia Baker

“What's My Name (Red Version)” Performed by China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall

“Fight of Our Lives” Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker

“Life Is Sweeter” Performed by Descendants – Cast

“Perfect Revenge” Performed by Dara Reneé, Anthony Pyatt, Joshua Colley, Mars and Peder Lindell

“Shuffle of Love” Performed by Ruby Rose Turner

“Get Your Hands Dirty” Performed by Malia Baker and Morgan Dudley

“Life Is Sweeter (Reprise)” ​​Performed by Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall

“Life Is Sweeter (Remix)” Performed by Descendants – Cast

“Bad Reputation” Performed by Kylie Cantrall

“Descendants: The Rise of Red Score Suite” Performed and Composed by Torin Borrowdale

About Descendants: The Rise of Red:

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), Cinderella’s (Brandy) perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The cast also includes: China Anne McClain as Uma, the new principal at Auradon Prep Dara Reneé as Ursula's sister Uliana Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella Joshua Colley as Young Hook Peder Lindell as Morgie Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin Paolo Montalban as King Charming Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother


