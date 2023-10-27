Disney Channel Releases Official Trailer for New Original Holiday Movie “The Naughty Nine”

Disney Channel has released the official trailer for their new Original Movie, The Naughty Nine, which will debut November 22nd on Disney Channel and November 23rd on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for the holidays, the new Disney Original Movie The Naughty Nine will debut Wednesday, November 22nd (8:00-9:35 p.m. EST) on Disney Channel and Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving Day) on Disney+.

will debut Wednesday, November 22nd (8:00-9:35 p.m. EST) on Disney Channel and Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving Day) on Disney+. Centered on a clever crew of enterprising kids who plot an elaborate plot at the North Pole, The Naughty Nine will feature acclaimed actor Danny Glover ( Lethal Weapon ) in the role of Santa Claus.

will feature acclaimed actor Danny Glover ( ) in the role of Santa Claus. In The Naughty Nine, mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa’s Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. Along the way, the group comes to realize that the very best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good ― instead of mischief.

The movie’s talented ensemble includes:

Winslow Fegley ( 8-Bit Christmas ) as Andy

Camila Rodriguez as Dulce, Andy's best friend and archery expert

Anthony Joo ( New Amsterdam ) as North Pole conspiracy theorist Lewis

Imogen Cohen ( The Fairly Oddparents ) as daredevil "wheel woman" Ha-Yoon

) as daredevil “wheel woman” Ha-Yoon Clara Stack ( Hawkeye ) as animal whisperer Rose

Deric McCabe ( A Wrinkle in Time ) as master-of-disguise Jon Anthony

) as master-of-disguise Jon Anthony Ayden Elijah as adorable charmer Albert

Madilyn Kellam ( Afterwalker ) as Andy’s older sister, Laurel, a skilled gymnast seeking to regain her confidence

) as Andy’s older sister, Laurel, a skilled gymnast seeking to regain her confidence Derek Theler (Baby Daddy) is Bruno, a disgruntled cargo pilot who claims to have witnessed Santa’s sleigh

Alberto Belli ( House of Flowers ) directed The Naughty Nine , and Suzanne Todd ( Noelle ) is an executive producer.

) directed , and Suzanne Todd ( ) is an executive producer. The Naughty Nine was written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Raven’s Home), who also serve as executive producers.