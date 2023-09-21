Posters Released for the Six Shorts of Disney’s “Launchpad” Season 2

Posters for the six shorts part of the second season of Disney's Launchpad have been released ahead of their September 29th debut on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ unveiled posters for Season 2 of Disney’s Launchpad, a collection of six short films from underrepresented filmmakers whose unique and evocative voices bring new perspectives to storytelling.
- This season showcases six writers, five directors and one writer-director from underrepresented backgrounds who were given the opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions.
- Continuing the goal of Disney’s first season of Launchpad, which was to diversify the types of stories that are being told by giving access to those who historically have not had it, Launchpad Season 2 is proud to present six new shorts for Disney+ based on the theme of “connection.”
- Panavision again provided the camera and lens packages for the six original shorts, and Light Iron, Panavision’s post-production division, provided dailies, final color and finishing services for all of Season 2.
“Launchpad” Season 2 Short Films
Beautiful, FL
- Director: Gabriela Ortega
- Writers: Joel Perez and Adrian Ferbeyre
- Cast: Dariana Alvarez, Lynette Coll, Eileen Galindo, Logan “Meatball Queen” Jennings, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Black Belts
- Director: Spencer Glover
- Screenplay: Xavier Stiles, Spencer Glover
- Story by: Xavier Stiles
- Cast: Seth Carr, Tremayne Norris, Honey Robinson, Godderick Alucard, Smokey Campbell, Anthea Neri Best
The Ghost
- Director: Erica Eng
- Writer: Kevin Jihyek Park
- Cast: Hana Marie Kim, Andie Ju, Sook Hyung Yang, Eddie Shin, Ayvah Jordan Vasquez, Tania Verafield
Maxine
- Director/Writer: Niki Ang
- Cast: Margaret Cho, Elaine Young, Isabella Day, Kelvin Han Yee, Celeste Den, Nicole Jia
Project CC
- Director: Cashmere Jasmine
- Writer: Jasmine Johnson
- Cast: Jessica Mikayla, A’lasia Simone, Jordyn Curet, Shelley Meche’tte, Rhomeyn Johnson
The Roof
- Director: Alexander Bocchieri
- Writer: W.A.W. Parker
- Cast: Phoenix Wilson, Wes Studi, DeLanna Studi, L. Frank Manriquez, Landa Lakes, John M. Sneezy
- Disney’s Launchpad Season 2 premieres September 29th, exclusively on Disney+.
