Posters Released for the Six Shorts of Disney’s “Launchpad” Season 2

Posters for the six shorts part of the second season of Disney's Launchpad have been released ahead of their September 29th debut on Disney+.

, a collection of six short films from underrepresented filmmakers whose unique and evocative voices bring new perspectives to storytelling. This season showcases six writers, five directors and one writer-director from underrepresented backgrounds who were given the opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions.

, which was to diversify the types of stories that are being told by giving access to those who historically have not had it, Season 2 is proud to present six new shorts for Disney+ based on the theme of “connection.” Panavision again provided the camera and lens packages for the six original shorts, and Light Iron, Panavision’s post-production division, provided dailies, final color and finishing services for all of Season 2.

“Launchpad” Season 2 Short Films

Beautiful, FL

Director: Gabriela Ortega

Writers: Joel Perez and Adrian Ferbeyre

Cast: Dariana Alvarez, Lynette Coll, Eileen Galindo, Logan “Meatball Queen” Jennings, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Black Belts

Director: Spencer Glover

Screenplay: Xavier Stiles, Spencer Glover

Story by: Xavier Stiles

Cast: Seth Carr, Tremayne Norris, Honey Robinson, Godderick Alucard, Smokey Campbell, Anthea Neri Best

The Ghost

Director: Erica Eng

Writer: Kevin Jihyek Park

Cast: Hana Marie Kim, Andie Ju, Sook Hyung Yang, Eddie Shin, Ayvah Jordan Vasquez, Tania Verafield

Maxine

Director/Writer: Niki Ang

Cast: Margaret Cho, Elaine Young, Isabella Day, Kelvin Han Yee, Celeste Den, Nicole Jia

Project CC

Director: Cashmere Jasmine

Writer: Jasmine Johnson

Cast: Jessica Mikayla, A’lasia Simone, Jordyn Curet, Shelley Meche’tte, Rhomeyn Johnson

The Roof

Director: Alexander Bocchieri

Writer: W.A.W. Parker

Cast: Phoenix Wilson, Wes Studi, DeLanna Studi, L. Frank Manriquez, Landa Lakes, John M. Sneezy

Disney’s Launchpad Season 2 premieres September 29th, exclusively on Disney+.