Disney+ Shares First Look at Daniel Brühl as Fashion Designer Karl Largerfield in “Kaiser Karl”

Disney+ has shared a first look at actor Daniel Brühl portraying fashion designer Karl Largerfeld in the upcoming series, Kaiser Karl.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter Kaiser Kar l, the upcoming biopic series from Disney+.

The Captain America: Civil War actor plays Largerfeld in 1972, when the 38-year-old up-and-coming German designer was living in Paris and struggling to break through in the world of high fashion. After meeting and falling in love with Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), he finds himself in competition with French fashion giants Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois) and Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Agnès Jaoui (Singing Jailbirds) plays Gaby Aghion, the founder of the Chloé fashion brand, one of the first to recognize Lagerfeld's talent.

The story of the series is a “mix of romance, ambition and a tireless quest for recognition.”

The series was created and adapted for television by Isaure Pisani-Ferry ( Ganglands , Vampires ) Jennifer Have ( The Red Band Society ) and Raphaëlle Bacqué from Bacqué’s 2019 eponymous biography of Lagerfeld.

Jérôme Salle (Totems) and Audrey Estrougo (Tout va Bien) directed the series, which has finished principal production in France.

Kaiser Karl is set to premiere later this year on Disney+.