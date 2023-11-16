Disney+ Releases Official Trailer for “Percy Jackson and The Olympians”

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Percy Jackson and The Olympians.

What’s Happening:

Check out the official trailer for Percy Jackson and The Olympians.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Cast: