Disney+ Releases Official Trailer for “Percy Jackson and The Olympians”

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Percy Jackson and The Olympians.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the official trailer for Percy Jackson and The Olympians.
- Percy Jackson and The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
- Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.
Cast:
- Walker Scobell
- Aryan Simhadri
- Leah Sava Jeffries
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Megan Mullally
- Toby Stephens
- Virginia Kull
- Jason Mantzoukas
- Jay Duplass
- Glynn Turman
- The late Lance Reddick
- Adam Copeland
- Charlie Bushnell
- Dior Goodjohn
- Jessica Parker Kennedy
- Olivea Morton
- Suzanne Cryer
- Timm Sharp
- Timothy Omundson