Disney+ Releases Official Trailer for “Percy Jackson and The Olympians”

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Percy Jackson and The Olympians.

What’s Happening:

  • Check out the official trailer for Percy Jackson and The Olympians.
  • Percy Jackson and The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
  • Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Cast:

  • Walker Scobell
  • Aryan Simhadri
  • Leah Sava Jeffries
  •  Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Megan Mullally
  • Toby Stephens
  • Virginia Kull
  • Jason Mantzoukas
  • Jay Duplass
  • Glynn Turman
  • The late Lance Reddick
  • Adam Copeland
  • Charlie Bushnell
  • Dior Goodjohn
  • Jessica Parker Kennedy
  • Olivea Morton
  • Suzanne Cryer
  • Timm Sharp
  • Timothy Omundson

