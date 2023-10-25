Disney+ Shares Trailer and Poster for New Holiday Film “Dashing Through the Snow”

The holiday season is almost here and Disney+ has an original family holiday comedy coming to help us celebrate. Today, they shared a trailer for the new film, Dashing Through the Snow.

Dashing Through the Snow is a hilarious and touching story about a social worker for the Atlanta police department and the Christmas Eve journey with his estranged daughter that helps him to remember the joy and magic of the yuletide season.

is a hilarious and touching story about a social worker for the Atlanta police department and the Christmas Eve journey with his estranged daughter that helps him to remember the joy and magic of the yuletide season. Check out the new trailer and poster for the film:

About Dashing Through the Snow: