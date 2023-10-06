“Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature” To Debut October 11th

Announced back in August, Disney Publishing Worldwide has revealed the launch date for the new, first of its kind, Disney Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for the 10th anniversary of Frozen , Disney Publishing Worldwide in collaboration with ABC Frozen Podcast presented by Macy’s, an original podcast that extends the storytelling of the beloved Walt Disney animated film as an audio-first offering, complete with new characters and an original, standalone adventure.

More About Disney Frozen Podcast Forces of Nature:

Disney Animation’s Academy Award-winning Frozen has endured as a powerful reminder to fans of all ages to never give up as an epic adventure story about the power of love and family. The Disney Frozen Podcast expands on this tradition of self-discovery, bringing listeners on an exciting journey about the magical connections of family, forgiveness, and a little curiosity.

The Disney Frozen Podcast is also excited to feature ABC News' chief meteorologist Ginger Zee as a voice presenter within the series. Ginger has a longstanding history of celebrating all-things Frozen, including hosting ABC Audio's Inside Frozen 2 podcast. As a storyteller herself (A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm), Ginger brings the perfect energy and enthusiasm to introduce audiences to this new series as the voice of the Disney Frozen Podcast visual trailer.

Queen Anna has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them?