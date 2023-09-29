“GMA” Guest List: Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Gardner and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 2nd-7th:

Monday, October 2 Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Dr. Amy Shah and Dr. Erica Stringer-Reasor Dr. Jessica Shepherd (OBGYN)

Tuesday, October 3 Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei ( She Came to Me ) Geri Halliwell ( Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen ; Spice Girl member) GMA Book Club October pick reveal Erin Napier ( Heirloom Rooms )

Wednesday, October 4 American Girl’s 2023 Doll of the Year reveal Shira Gill ( Organized Living ) Natasha Kravchuk ( Natasha’s Kitchen ) Chat and performance by Muna

Thursday, October 5 Chat and performance by Maluma Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 6 Jennifer Garner ( Once Upon a Farm ) GMA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with mariachi and John Quiñones

Saturday, October 7 Hilarie Burton Morgan ( Grimoire Girl ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.