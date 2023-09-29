“GMA” Guest List: Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Gardner and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 2nd-7th:

  • Monday, October 2
    • Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Dr. Amy Shah and Dr. Erica Stringer-Reasor
    • Dr. Jessica Shepherd (OBGYN)
  • Tuesday, October 3
    • Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei (She Came to Me)
    • Geri Halliwell (Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen; Spice Girl member)
    • GMA Book Club October pick reveal
    • Erin Napier (Heirloom Rooms)
  • Wednesday, October 4
    • American Girl’s 2023 Doll of the Year reveal
    • Shira Gill (Organized Living)
    • Natasha Kravchuk (Natasha’s Kitchen)
    • Chat and performance by Muna
  • Thursday, October 5
    • Chat and performance by Maluma
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 6
    • Jennifer Garner (Once Upon a Farm)
    • GMA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with mariachi and John Quiñones
  • Saturday, October 7
    • Hilarie Burton Morgan (Grimoire Girl)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.