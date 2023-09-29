“GMA” Guest List: Marisa Tomei, Jennifer Gardner and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 2nd-7th:
- Monday, October 2
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Dr. Amy Shah and Dr. Erica Stringer-Reasor
- Dr. Jessica Shepherd (OBGYN)
- Tuesday, October 3
- Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei (She Came to Me)
- Geri Halliwell (Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen; Spice Girl member)
- GMA Book Club October pick reveal
- Erin Napier (Heirloom Rooms)
- Wednesday, October 4
- American Girl’s 2023 Doll of the Year reveal
- Shira Gill (Organized Living)
- Natasha Kravchuk (Natasha’s Kitchen)
- Chat and performance by Muna
- Thursday, October 5
- Chat and performance by Maluma
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 6
- Jennifer Garner (Once Upon a Farm)
- GMA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with mariachi and John Quiñones
- Saturday, October 7
- Hilarie Burton Morgan (Grimoire Girl)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
