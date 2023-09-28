“Harry Potter” Actor Michael Gambon Passes Away at the Age of 82

According to Deadline, Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82 in the hospital from pneumonia.
What’s Happening:
- Michael Gambon, who was best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, has passed away at the age of 82.
- Gambon was also known for Kingsman: The Golden Circle (20th Century), Fantastic Mr. Fox (20th Century), The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (Touchstone), Toys (20th Century) and The Singing Detective (Paramount Vantage).
- During his career, Gambon won several awards for his performances, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards.
What They’re Saying:
- His publicist, Clair Dobbs, released a statement saying, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon."
- "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."