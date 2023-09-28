“Harry Potter” Actor Michael Gambon Passes Away at the Age of 82

According to Deadline, Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82 in the hospital from pneumonia.

What’s Happening:

Michael Gambon, who was best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, has passed away at the age of 82.

films, has passed away at the age of 82. Gambon was also known for Kingsman: The Golden Circle (20th Century), Fantastic Mr. Fox (20th Century), The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (Touchstone), Toys (20th Century) and The Singing Detective (Paramount Vantage).

During his career, Gambon won several awards for his performances, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards.

What They’re Saying: