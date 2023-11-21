Immersive Viewing Experience of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Returns to AREA15 Starting November 23rd

AREA15 has announced the return of The Nightmare Before Christmas immersive viewing experience for the third year.

What’s Happening:

AREA15 announces the return of The Nightmare Before Christmas immersive viewing experience for the third consecutive year.

immersive viewing experience for the third consecutive year. Guests can enjoy Tim Burton’s timeless holiday classic enhanced with choreographed light and sound elements synced to the cult classic movie inside the 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal.

Each adult ticket purchase includes one specialty cocktail inspired by memorable scenes in the movie for guests 21 or older or one specialty non-alcoholic beverage for guests ages 13 to 20.

The Cocktail Menu of Movie Inspired Libations Follows:

Easter – BACARDÍ Tropical Rum, simple syrup, lime juice, mint, soda

St. Patrick’s Day – Vanilla whiskey, maraschino liqueur, pineapple juice, grenadine

Thanksgiving – Whistlepig Whiskey, maple syrup, orange bitters

Halloween – Ketel One Grapefruit and Rose Vodka, cranberry juice, lemonade, soda

Christmas – BACARDÍ Coconut Rum, Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur, cream

Valentine’s Day – El Jimador Blanco Tequila, falernum, mango puree, lime juice, pineapple juice

Independence Day – Cîroc Passion Vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer