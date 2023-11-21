Immersive Viewing Experience of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Returns to AREA15 Starting November 23rd

AREA15 has announced the return of The Nightmare Before Christmas immersive viewing experience for the third year.
What’s Happening:
- AREA15 announces the return of The Nightmare Before Christmas immersive viewing experience for the third consecutive year.
- Guests can enjoy Tim Burton’s timeless holiday classic enhanced with choreographed light and sound elements synced to the cult classic movie inside the 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal.
- Each adult ticket purchase includes one specialty cocktail inspired by memorable scenes in the movie for guests 21 or older or one specialty non-alcoholic beverage for guests ages 13 to 20.
The Cocktail Menu of Movie Inspired Libations Follows:
- Easter – BACARDÍ Tropical Rum, simple syrup, lime juice, mint, soda
- St. Patrick’s Day – Vanilla whiskey, maraschino liqueur, pineapple juice, grenadine
- Thanksgiving – Whistlepig Whiskey, maple syrup, orange bitters
- Halloween – Ketel One Grapefruit and Rose Vodka, cranberry juice, lemonade, soda
- Christmas – BACARDÍ Coconut Rum, Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur, cream
- Valentine’s Day – El Jimador Blanco Tequila, falernum, mango puree, lime juice, pineapple juice
- Independence Day – Cîroc Passion Vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
- Attendees can also look forward to surprise and delight treats throughout the screening.
- Additional refreshments and themed souvenirs will also be available for purchase during every show.
- Following each screening, guests can also enjoy a distinctive photo moment with animatronic characters from The Nightmare Before Christma in AREA15’s Spine.
- Adult tickets for guests 13 and older are currently available for $40.
- Children’s tickets for guests under 13 are also available for $20.
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas immersive viewing experience will be shown on select dates and times from Thursday, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Dec. 30.
- For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.