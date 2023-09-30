Table Town’s Epic Halloween Party Takes Center Stage In A Spooky Episode of “Kiff”

A special halloween episode of Kiff takes us on a true halloween adventure, featuring magic, curses, friendship, and a whole lot of spiders.

Trevor’s Rockin’ Halloween Party

It’s Halloween in Table Town, and to get in on the spooky fun, Kiff and Barry are getting ready to watch Were House in Table+. While Kiff is excited, Barry seems quite frightened to watch the newest scary movie in town.

Kiff picks up on the fear and realizes she wants to spend Halloween with Barry but might have to tone down the activities. At School, Candle is handing out invitations to her terrifying Halloween Party at her house, and Kiff definitely wants to go. Across the hall, Trevor is handing out invites to his rockin’ Halloween party, which will likely be much more tame, especially since nobody seems to want to go. When they get Trevor’s invite, he also hands Kiff and Barry extra invites to bring guests, and even suggests that parents are welcome too. Sounds like a rager.

Either way, it’s party time and Kiff (dressed as a basketball), Barry (dressed as a basketball player), and Trevor (dressed as a basketball hoop) are “enjoying” some board games. Realistically, Trevor and Barry are enjoying the game, and Trevor’s attention dissipates when someone arrives at the door. It’s Candle and all her party guests who are merging parties with Trevor’s, since she meant to order 10,000 decorative spiders, instead ordering 10,000 live spiders that have arrived at their home.

Trevor is excited, as is Kiff, but Barry is visibly uncomfortable. Trevor’s mom, being a good host, tells Trevor and Kiff to go upstairs and finish the game with Barry since he was having fun. The game is nowhere near exciting now, and Kiff keeps coming up with reasons to go downstairs and enjoy the party. Trevor finds out some high schoolers are also downstairs and wants to go join the fun. Barry catches on to what Kiff is doing and encourages her to go enjoy the party too. He just wants to be brave like his friend Kiff. Finally, he himself goes down to check out the party and finds quiet corners to observe all the spooky fun from.

Back at the Fox residence, the spiders have arrived and when Candle’s dad, Roy Fox, heads down to check on his daughter and all her friends, he finds an abandoned home and thousands of arachnids ready for battle. The fight ensues and both entities finally make a peace treaty and share a drink together before playing some tunes, becoming the best of friends.

At the party, Barry has made his way to the basement where he finds the high schoolers attempting to read from a creepy book. The high schoolers are hesitant to do so, as this book is clearly some kind of magic or witchcraft. Barry mistakes this as an inability to read, and volunteers to help. He recites some kind of incantation or hex and releases Scarm Scarmely from an eternal prison, voiced by special guest Andy Daly. He is stuck in his own ring of fire, and can’t leave unless he gets a proper invite. Fortunately, Barry has several invitations to Trevor’s party handy and wants to make sure he has a good time too. In return, Scarm will also grant a wish – Barry wants to be brave like his best friend Kiff. The deal is made, Scarm is invited, and now free from his eternal prison to go enjoy the party upstairs. Barry should have read the fine print though, he will only be brave for 30 minutes.

Upstairs, Scarm reveals his evil reasons for why he was trapped in the first place – he terrorizes halloween parties turning all the guests into decorations and eats all the candy – even guests dressed like candy. Barry and Kiff go outside so Barry can show her how brave he is now, all while Scarm turns everyone else into halloween decorations inside. Once they go back in, Scarm has left and made his way to downtown Table Town (after a catchy musical number), and Kiff and Barry figure out what happened. They must now revoke his party invite to send him back into the book. Too bad that when Barry gave him the invite, he ate it. Fortunately, as he eats all the candy and performs his magic, he is becoming larger in size, so Barry heads to town with Kiff and dresses himself like a giant piece of Candy Corn (Scarm’s favorite) to get eaten up by this new villain.

The plan works and Scarm immediately eats up Barry who journeys down into Scarm’s stomach to retrieve the party invite. While there, he meets the stomach gang, one of whom was born in the stomach. This child has found the party invite, and Barry teaches him how to trade in order to get the invitation back. He succeeds, and Kiff is outside pretending to be a dentist to get Scarm to open his mouth and keep it open. Barry and the stomach gang are able to escape, and Kiff is ready to suggest further dental recommendations out of her book. As she pulls the book out, Scarm recognizes it and Barry tears up the invitation. Defensively, Scarm knocks the book to the top of a nearby tower where neither of the two can retrieve it.

Fortunately, Roy Fox shows up with his thousands of spider friends to take on Scarm, and the spiders form shapes to help Kiff reach the top of the tower to retrieve the book. Gross. As Scarm reaches for the book, Kiff opens it and his arm gets sucked back in. The plan has worked, and Scarm is trapped once again. Barry, who has had a countdown clock open on his phone is impressed at how brave he has been, even with 12 minutes left. Kiff knows that can’t be right, as he has been in Scarm’s stomach for at least an hour. Turns out, he has paused his clock and has been brave on his own this entire time.

Looks like Barry is ready and brave enough to enjoy Were-House back at the Chatterly residence, but the title card features a large spider. Now Kiff is not ready for the film. We wouldn’t be either, Kiff.

This special Halloween episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and the Disney Channel YouTube page. You can also catch up with earlier episodes of the series on Disney+.