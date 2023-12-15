Lisseth Chavez Upped to Series Regular on ABC’s “The Rookie”

Lisseth Chavez, who acted in a recurring role in season five of ABC’s The Rookie, has been upped to a series regular for the upcoming sixth season, according to Deadline.

Chavez plays Officer Celina Juarez, the newest rookie at the station, and appeared in 19 episodes in the last season.

Chavez was previously a series regular on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and NBC’s Chicago P.D.

and NBC’s The sixth season of The Rookie premieres Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c on ABC.

About The Rookie: