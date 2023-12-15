Lisseth Chavez Upped to Series Regular on ABC’s “The Rookie”

Lisseth Chavez, who acted in a recurring role in season five of ABC’s The Rookie, has been upped to a series regular for the upcoming sixth season, according to Deadline.
- Chavez plays Officer Celina Juarez, the newest rookie at the station, and appeared in 19 episodes in the last season.
- Chavez was previously a series regular on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and NBC’s Chicago P.D.
- The sixth season of The Rookie premieres Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c on ABC.
About The Rookie:
- John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.
- The series recently celebrated its 100th episode.
- The Rookie stars:
- Nathan Fillion as John Nolan
- Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper
- Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez
- Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey
- Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen
- Eric Winter as Tim Bradford
- Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune
- Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers
- Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen
- The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series is a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.