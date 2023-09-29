“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Leslie Odom Jr., Jane Krakowski and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 2nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Along with special guests the show will celebrate “Pack Your Bags Week,” with a series of segments on travel tips and tricks for all types of travel.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 2nd-6th:

Monday, October 2 Randy Jackson ( Name That Tune ) Hilarie Burton Morgan “Pack Your Bags Week:” Alisha Prakash (Travel etiquette tips)

Tuesday, October 3 Leslie Odom Jr. ( Purlie Victorious ) “Pack Your Bags Week:” Dr. Sampson Davis (Travel health tips) Performance by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Wednesday, October 4 Jane Krakowski ( Name That Tune ) “Pack Your Bags Week:” The Points Guy, Brian Kelly (Tips for holiday travel)

Thursday, October 5 Billy Porter “Pack Your Bags Week:” Marc Santa Maria (Tips on how to stay fit while traveling)

Friday, October 6 Keegan-Michael Key & Elle Key ( The History of Sketch Comedy ) “Pack Your Bags Week:” Scott Keyes (Hidden travel deals) Casey Cott ( Moulin Rouge )



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.