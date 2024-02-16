Chill Like A Villain With The New “Lofi Descendants” Album From Walt Disney Records

Now you really can find yourself chillin’ like a villain thanks to a new Lofi album from Walt Disney Records celebrating the music of the Disney Descendants Franchise.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records is thrilled to announce the release of Lofi: Descendants , an immersive musical experience blending the magic of hit songs from the Disney Descendants franchise with laid-back vibes of lofi music. The familiar melodies and chill beats create a mesmerizing fusion of sound and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

, an immersive musical experience blending the magic of hit songs from the Disney franchise with laid-back vibes of lofi music. The familiar melodies and chill beats create a mesmerizing fusion of sound and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms. Additionally, Music from Descendants vinyl album is now available for pre-order at Disney Music Emporium

The Descendants movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. All three films in the Descendants franchise are now streaming on Disney+

Lofi: Descendants tracklist:

1. “Rotten to the Core” – Performed by Chantry Johnson

2. “Night Falls” – Performed by Pendrick

3. “What's My Name” – Performed by Natalie Nayar

4. “Chillin' Like a Villain” – Performed by Lucky West

5. “Queen of Mean” – Performed by Nick Pingree