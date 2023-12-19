Spooky-Man Debuts and Cyborg Spider-Man Returns in “Edge of Spider-Verse #2”

Edge of Spider-Verse, the now perennial Spider-Hit is back and it’s building to the next great Spider-Verse epic! Launching in February, the series will take readers to the bleeding edge of the Spider-Verse once more, reacquainting you with old favorites and introducing you to some of the most important web-slinging heroes you haven't met yet!
What’s Happening:
- Previous installments of Edge of Spider-Verse saw all-star creators introduce the world to the likes of Spider-Gwen, Spider-Rex, and more. It also revealed secrets behind Spider-Boy’s origins and laid the groundwork for new eras of icons Spider-Man India and Araña. You won’t believe how the Web of Life and Destiny impacts Spider-Man storytelling this time as the possibilities of the Spider-Verse are unleashed in full!
- After Edge of Spider-Verse #1 kicks things off with the first appearance of Weapon VIII and the exciting comeback of the tech-savvy Spider-Byte, Edge of Spider-Verse #2 takes things to the next level in March with the debut of a terrifying new baddie and a resurgence of a fan-favorite ‘90s wallcrawler!
- Visionary talent Kaare Andrews welcomes you to Spider-High, the most dangerous high school on Earth! Gluemy Miller is the new kid, and things aren’t looking good for him making it through his first year there with the villainous teachers actually trying to kill him. On the bright side, he may have a shot with the cute cheerleader, but who is the mysterious and deadly SPOOKY-MAN?!
- Then, writer Rich Douek (Wastelanders: Star-Lord) and artist Bob Quinn (Way of X) bring back Cyborg Spider-Man. The coolest Spider-Suit from the '90s has gone underused for too long!
- See Spooky-Man for the first time on Chad Hardin’s Edge of Spider-Verse #2 cover now and pick up your own copy when it releases on March 27th, 2024.