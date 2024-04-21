Pixar’s Pete Docter To Host Special Panel At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

A special presentation hosted by Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter will be featured at the D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event, according to a post from the Disneyana Fan Club on Facebook.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyana Fan Club has announced a special presentation that will be taking place on the Archives Stage at this year’s D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim.

The presentation, titled “Directing Disney” will be hosted by the director of films like Inside Out, Soul , Up, and Monsters, Inc., Pete Docter.

Along with “Directing Disney,” session topics will also include Walt’s famous trip to Latin America in the 1940s, the 1964 World’s Fair, and hosted conversations with members of the newest class of Disney Legends, and more.

Each day at the Anaheim Convention Center, attendees will have the opportunity to attend specially curated shows, panels, presentations, and conversations with storytellers, creators, and talent from across The Walt Disney Company. These daytime presentations will feature distinctly Disney content that will entertain fans of all generations on five different stages, including the aforementioned Walt Disney Archives Stage.