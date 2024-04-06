Photos: Limited Edition Marvel Coca-Cola Cans Now Available

Coca-Cola is diving into the multiverse. New limited edition Marvel character Coca-Cola cans are now available in stores.
- This collaboration between Marvel and Coca-Cola has been curiously quiet, with no official word from either brand.
- However, the products have become available in stores. We found a case in Walmart today (April 6).
- The cases of character-adorned 12 oz. cans feature several fan-favorite Marvel characters, including:
- Colossus
- Elektra
- Deadpool
- Daredevil
- A Skrull warrior
- Nick Fury
- It is worth noting however, that each case contains 12 cans with the same character on each.
- As seen in the image at the top of this page, our case contained only Nick Fury cans.
- So, if you want to collect all of the characters, you will have to purchase multiple packs of cans.
- In addition to the characters on “Original Taste” cans, a different set of characters can be found on cans of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.
- Based on the box art from the 24-packs of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, characters featured on these cans include:
- Captain Marvel
- Captain America (Sam Wilson)
- The Hulk
- Iron Man
- Black Panther (Shuri)
- It is interesting that the “Zero Sugar” cans seem to feature a more MCU-focused collaboration, while the “Original Taste” cans expand beyond just the MCU.
- We’ll continue to keep an eye on this collaboration between Marvel and Coca-Cola and see if we can find these themed cans in any other stores.
- Additionally, if Marvel or Coca-Cola issue any official information on the collaboration, we will be sure to update.