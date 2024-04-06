Photos: Limited Edition Marvel Coca-Cola Cans Now Available

Coca-Cola is diving into the multiverse. New limited edition Marvel character Coca-Cola cans are now available in stores.

This collaboration between Marvel and Coca-Cola has been curiously quiet, with no official word from either brand.

However, the products have become available in stores. We found a case in Walmart today (April 6).

The cases of character-adorned 12 oz. cans feature several fan-favorite Marvel characters, including: Colossus Elektra Deadpool Daredevil A Skrull warrior Nick Fury



It is worth noting however, that each case contains 12 cans with the same character on each.

As seen in the image at the top of this page, our case contained only Nick Fury cans.

So, if you want to collect all of the characters, you will have to purchase multiple packs of cans.

In addition to the characters on “Original Taste” cans, a different set of characters can be found on cans of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Based on the box art from the 24-packs of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, characters featured on these cans include: Captain Marvel Captain America (Sam Wilson) The Hulk Iron Man Black Panther (Shuri)

