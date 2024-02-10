“Renegade Nell” Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Disney+ announced a release date for their action/adventure/fantasy series Renegade Nell while presenting the series at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

Disney’s original series Renegade Nell will premiere all episodes on March 29th, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

will premiere all episodes on March 29th, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. Premise: “Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.”

The eight-part series is written and created by BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright ( Happy Valley ) with lead director Ben Taylor ( Sex Education ).

) with lead director Ben Taylor ( ). The cast includes: Louisa Harland ( Derry Girls ) in the leading role of “Nell Jackson” Frank Dillane as “Charles Devereux” Alice Kremelberg as “Sofia Wilmot” Ényì Okoronkwo as “Rasselas” Jake Dunn as “Thomas Blancheford” Bo Bragason as “Roxy Trotter” Florence Keen as “George Trotter” Nick Mohammed as “Billy Blind” Joely Richardson as “Lady Eularia Moggerhangar” Adrian Lester as “Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton” Pip Torrens as “Lord Blancheford” Craig Parkinson as “Sam Trotter”

Renegade Nell is produced by Lookout Point.

is produced by Lookout Point. Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+.

Amanda Brotchie ( Gentleman Jack ) and MJ Delaney ( Ted Lasso ) also direct episodes.

) and MJ Delaney ( ) also direct episodes. Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer.