“Renegade Nell” Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Disney+ announced a release date for their action/adventure/fantasy series Renegade Nell while presenting the series at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s original series Renegade Nell will premiere all episodes on March 29th, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Premise: “Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.”
  • The eight-part series is written and created by BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley) with lead director Ben Taylor (Sex Education).
  • The cast includes:
    • Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) in the leading role of “Nell Jackson”
    • Frank Dillane as “Charles Devereux”
    • Alice Kremelberg as “Sofia Wilmot”
    • Ényì Okoronkwo as “Rasselas”
    • Jake Dunn as “Thomas Blancheford”
    • Bo Bragason as “Roxy Trotter”
    • Florence Keen as “George Trotter”
    • Nick Mohammed as “Billy Blind”
    • Joely Richardson as “Lady Eularia Moggerhangar”
    • Adrian Lester as “Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton”
    • Pip Torrens as “Lord Blancheford”
    • Craig Parkinson as “Sam Trotter”
  • Renegade Nell is produced by Lookout Point.
  • Executive Producers are Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, and Johanna Devereaux for Disney+.
  • Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) also direct episodes.
  • Jon Jennings is Series Producer and Stella Merz is Producer.
