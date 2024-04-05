Square Enix Introduces SQEX Pets Merchandise Line Featuring “Kingdom Hearts” Items

Square Enix, the video game developer behind the beloved Kingdom Hearts franchise, has announced its new SQEX Pets line of clothing and accessories for pets, featuring items from the hit game series.

The new SQEX Pets brand will feature items mainly for dogs and cats.

A website has been launched for the new collection of merchandise and it reveals six Kingdom Hearts items, including: Cafe Mat Monogram Dog Wear Sora Pet Bandana Monogram Pet Bed Monogram Pet Lead Monogram Rope Toy for Dog

