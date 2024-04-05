Square Enix Introduces SQEX Pets Merchandise Line Featuring “Kingdom Hearts” Items

Square Enix, the video game developer behind the beloved Kingdom Hearts franchise, has announced its new SQEX Pets line of clothing and accessories for pets, featuring items from the hit game series.
- The new SQEX Pets brand will feature items mainly for dogs and cats.
- A website has been launched for the new collection of merchandise and it reveals six Kingdom Hearts items, including:
- Cafe Mat Monogram
- Dog Wear Sora
- Pet Bandana Monogram
- Pet Bed Monogram
- Pet Lead Monogram
- Rope Toy for Dog
- The press release revealing the new collection also promises “items that can be enjoyed as interior decorations, such as large scratchers and beds.”
- The Kingdom Hearts collection was created in collaboration with Disney.
- The collection will also feature items from other popular Square Enix titles like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest.
- Square Enix will also be be exhibiting for the first time at Interpet, Japan's largest pet industry trade fair, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from Thursday, April 4, 2024.
- At Interpet, Square Enix will exhibit samples of some of these new pet goods and sell some other popular products such as stuffed animals and stationery.
- There will also be two photo booths in the back of the booth where guests will be able to take photos of their pet.