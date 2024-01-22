Trailer Released for the Final Season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” – Premiering February 21st on Disney+

Disney+ has released the highly anticipated trailer and teaser poster for the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is set to premiere on February 21st.

This is the third and final season of the critically acclaimed animated series, which is a fan-favorite spinoff from the Emmy award-winning series Star Wars: The Clone Wars .

. In the epic final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch , the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch showcases a talented voice cast, including: Dee Bradley Baker ( American Dad! ) Michelle Ang ( Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462 ) Keisha Castle-Hughes ( Whale Rider ) Jimmi Simpson ( Westworld ) Noshir Dalal ( It's Pony ) Wanda Sykes ( The Upshaws )

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21st, exclusively on Disney+.

Season 3 Episode Schedule:

2/21: Episode 301 "Confined," Episode 302 "Paths Unknown," Episode 303 "Shadows of Tantiss” (debut)

2/28: Episode 304 "A Different Approach"

3/6: Episode 305 "The Return"

3/13: Episode 306 "Infiltration" & Episode 307 "Extraction"

3/20: Episode 308 "Bad Territory"

3/27: Episode 309 "The Harbinger"

4/3: Episode 310 "Identity Crisis" & Episode 311 "Point of No Return"

4/10: Episode 312 "Juggernaut"

4/17: Episode 313 "Into the Breach"

4/24: Episode 314 "Flash Strike"

Episode 314 "Flash Strike" 5/1: Episode 315 "The Cavalry Has Arrived" (finale)