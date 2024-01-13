Tamron Hall Guest List: Exclusive Interviews with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Miranda Lambert Week of January 15th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 15th-19th:

Monday, January 15 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November, 30, 2023 Flavor Flav (Hip-hop legend, reality star pioneer chats about his iconic career) Adrienne Warren ( Black Cake ) People doing extraordinary jobs that are not your typical nine-to-five.

Tuesday, January 16 – Road Trip with Tamron Exclusive Interview: Miranda Lambert in Las Vegas: (“Velvet Rodeo” residency) Coleman Proctor (Rodeo Cowboy; Wrangler National Finals Rodeo)

Wednesday, January 17 – TV-14 Daytime Exclusive Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (Uncensored look at his crippling drug addiction and his road to sobriety; Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation ) Lauren Sorrentino Lisa Beasley (“Corporate Erin” TikTok sensation and comedian) Kate Mackz (The Running Interviewer chats with New Yorkers) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Thursday, January 18 Daytime Exclusive: Ja Rule (Rapper; reveals his side of the story on his much-anticipated return to music and his new record deal) Samantha Diaz aka Just Sam ( American Idol winner; Shares a big announcement)

Friday, January 19 – DIY Oh My! DIY Cara Newhart and Jessie Ecker ( Let’s DIY Big; Room reveals and how you can do some of their most popular projects) Maria Antoinette Loggins (Encouraging women to do things for themselves; DIY a beautiful headboard) Dejané Cade (18-year-old high school student, business owner and designer of Angel Love Crochet & Company)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.