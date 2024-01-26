This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 29th-February 2nd:

Monday, January 29 – Tamron’s Up & Coming Designer Series! Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (Motherhood, her successful career and what’s next) Brad Goreski (Stylist to the stars; Red-carpet looks) Up & Coming Designer Series: Roneisha Starks (ER nurse and fashion designer from Columbia, South Carolina)

Tuesday, January 30 – Fashion and Making the Pivot Jeffrey Wright ( American Fiction ) Chriselle Lim (Stylist and digital influencer; incredible journey to becoming a millionaire eyelash mogul) Up & Coming Designer Series: Ernesto Santalla (Architect-turned-designer; Entering fashion at 63 years old) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, January 31 – Am I Extra, or Are You Just Basic? Luann De Lesseps ( Real Housewives of New York : Countess Cabaret ; Performance of “‘Money Can’t Buy You Class”) Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod (Over-the-top food trends) Up & Coming Designer Series: Zoe Grinfeld (Fashion designer and interdisciplinary artist from Providence, Rhode Island)

Thursday, February 1 – Facing Your Fears Frankie Grande (Celebrating six years of sobriety; returning to the off-Broadway show Titanique ) One woman’s attempt to overcome her fear on live TV Up & Coming Designer Series: K. Daniels (Celebrity designer of Dallas)

Friday, February 2 – Tamron’s Up & Coming Designer Series Finale! Surprise from a fashion icon you won’t want to miss! Lisa Hoang (Designer from Los Angeles with functional, flexible, custom-made designs) Amazing designers from the week: Roneisha Starks, Ernesto Santalla, Zoe Grinfeld And K. Daniels.



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.