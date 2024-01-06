“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler and More to Appear Week of January 8th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 8th-12th:

Monday, January 8 – Date ’Em Til You Hate ‘Em Aleeza Ben Shalom (Professional matchmaker and star of Netflix’s Jewish Matchmaking ) Lily Womble (Host of The Date Brazen ) Faith Hill (Senior associate editor of The Atlantic ) Group of singles discuss the sometimes wild dating scene they are navigating.

Tuesday, January 9 – Daytime Exclusives Teyana Taylor ( The Book of Clarence ; A Thousand and One ) RJ Cyler ( The Book of Clarence ) All-new shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, January 10 – The Loneliness Epidemic U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy (Health problems associated with loneliness)

Thursday, January 11 – Life’s Twists and Turns Daytime Exclusive: Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Tiffany Cross ( Native Land Pod ) Gary Schildhorn (Terrifying scam story and warning about AI) Performance by Emily King (“This Year” from her new album, Special Occasions )

Friday, January 12 – More _____ in 2024 Gail Simmons ( Top Chef judge) Executive Chef Preston Clark (Lure Fishbar) Chef Kat Ashmore (Food blogger; Big Bites )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.