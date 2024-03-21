“The Acolyte” Trailer Breaks Records at Lucasfilm With Over 51 Million Views in the First 24 Hours

According to Starwars.com, The Acolyte trailer is breaking Lucasfilm records.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars fans are coming out in full force after the release of the The Acolyte trailer.
  • Yesterday, when the trailer was released, it gathered 51.3 million views in the first 24 hours.
  • This is a new record for any digital-only Lucasfilm Disney+ series and passed every trailer, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka.
  • In this trailer, you see several new characters and give fans a first look at the High Republic era, which was 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
  • The Disney+ series will debut on June 4 with a two-episode premiere.
  • If you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out below.

About The Acolyte:

  • In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg).
  • As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

Cast:

  • Amandla Stenberg
  • Lee Jung-jae
  • Manny Jacinto
  • Dafne Keen
  • Charlie Barnett
  • Jodie Turner-Smith
  • Rebecca Henderson
  • Dean-Charles Chapman
  • Joonas Suotamo
  • Carrie-Anne Moss
