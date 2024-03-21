“The Acolyte” Trailer Breaks Records at Lucasfilm With Over 51 Million Views in the First 24 Hours

According to Starwars.com, The Acolyte trailer is breaking Lucasfilm records.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars The Acolyte trailer.

trailer. Yesterday, when the trailer was released, it gathered 51.3 million views in the first 24 hours.

This is a new record for any digital-only Lucasfilm Disney+ The Mandalorian , The Book of Boba Fett , Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka

and In this trailer, you see several new characters and give fans a first look at the High Republic era, which was 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace .

. The Disney+ series will debut on June 4 with a two-episode premiere.

If you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out below.

About The Acolyte:

In The Acolyte , an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg).

, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

Cast:

Amandla Stenberg

Lee Jung-jae

Manny Jacinto

Dafne Keen

Charlie Barnett

Jodie Turner-Smith

Rebecca Henderson

Dean-Charles Chapman

Joonas Suotamo

Carrie-Anne Moss