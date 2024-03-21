“The Acolyte” Trailer Breaks Records at Lucasfilm With Over 51 Million Views in the First 24 Hours

According to Starwars.com, The Acolyte trailer is breaking Lucasfilm records.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans are coming out in full force after the release of the The Acolyte trailer.
- Yesterday, when the trailer was released, it gathered 51.3 million views in the first 24 hours.
- This is a new record for any digital-only Lucasfilm Disney+ series and passed every trailer, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka.
- In this trailer, you see several new characters and give fans a first look at the High Republic era, which was 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
- The Disney+ series will debut on June 4 with a two-episode premiere.
- If you haven't seen the trailer yet, check it out below.
About The Acolyte:
- In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg).
- As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….
Cast:
- Amandla Stenberg
- Lee Jung-jae
- Manny Jacinto
- Dafne Keen
- Charlie Barnett
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Rebecca Henderson
- Dean-Charles Chapman
- Joonas Suotamo
- Carrie-Anne Moss
