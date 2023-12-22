Reruns of “The Conners” to Air on The CW Beginning January 4th

In a rare move, The Conners, which is still airing new episodes on ABC, will begin airing reruns concurrently on The CW, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Through a deal with Lionsgate, The CW has acquired the five existing seasons of the Roseanne spin-off, The Conners.
  • Back-to-back reruns of the ABC comedy series will air Thursdays from 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., alongside original episodes of Canadian comedy imports Son of a Critch at 8:00 p.m. and Children Ruin Everything at 9:30 p.m.
  • The Conners, which airs Wednesdays on ABC, will begin its CW run on January 4th at 8:30 p.m. with the series’ first two episodes, “Keep On Truckin'” and “Tangled Up In Blue”.
  • In addition to airing in the Thursday slot, the sitcom starring John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson, will also be deployed elsewhere on the schedule when needed – including on Sunday, January 7th, following a broadcast of the 2001 Jennifer Lopez movie, The Wedding Planner.
  • This is not a broadcast syndication deal with the CW’s station group owner Nexstar; The Conners is in the process of being sold in broadcast syndication for a fall 2024 launch.
  • Meanwhile, the sixth season of The Conners is slated to premiere February 7th on ABC.
  • The Conners ranks as ABC’s top-rated scripted series, showing strong growth in its fifth season, getting 4.9 million viewers for the season finale.
