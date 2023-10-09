“The View” Guest List: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Alexandra Pelosi and More to Appear Week of October 9th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of October 9th-13th:

Monday, October 9 Arnold Schwarzenegger ( Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life )

Tuesday, October 10 Bob and Erin Odenkirk ( Zilot & Other Important Rhymes ) Olivia Troye (Former adviser to Vice President Pence; executive director, 97 Percent)

Wednesday, October 11 Julia Fox ( Down the Drain )

Thursday, October 12 David Blaine ( Impossible ) Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine ( Girls Gotta Eat )

Friday, October 13 Alexandra Pelosi ( The Insurrectionist Next Door )



