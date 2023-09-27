Trailer Released for the New Animation Documentary “Pencils vs Pixels”

The trailer for the new animation documentary Pencils vs Pixels is available before its November 7, 2023 release date.
What’s Happening:
- From Strikeback Studios and Hideout Pictures comes Pencils vs. Pixels, a new documentary that showcases the animators that bring your most favorite characters to life.
- A celebration of 2D hand-drawn animation and the transformative journey from the Disney Renaissance to the computer animation revolution… and the inspiring future yet to come.
- Pencils vs. Pixels is directed by Bay Dariz and Phil Earnest and narrated by Ming-Na Wen. Animators featured in the documentary include Seth MacFarlane, Alex Hirsch, Peter Docter, John Musker and many more.
Pencils Vs Pixels Synopsis:
- Pencils Vs Pixels is a celebration of the unique magic of 2D hand-drawn animation and an exploration of how the Disney Renaissance of the late 1980s and early 1990s led to an animation boom that was quickly upended by the computer animation revolution that followed.
- Narrated by Ming-Na Wen, Pencils Vs Pixels features many of the legendary artists who brought these now-classic films to life as they guide us through the last few decades of animation and into the future that's yet to come.