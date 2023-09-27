Trailer Released for the New Animation Documentary “Pencils vs Pixels”

The trailer for the new animation documentary Pencils vs Pixels is available before its November 7, 2023 release date.

What’s Happening:

From Strikeback Studios and Hideout Pictures comes Pencils vs. Pixels , a new documentary that showcases the animators that bring your most favorite characters to life.

, a new documentary that showcases the animators that bring your most favorite characters to life. A celebration of 2D hand-drawn animation and the transformative journey from the Disney Renaissance to the computer animation revolution… and the inspiring future yet to come.

Pencils vs. Pixels is directed by Bay Dariz and Phil Earnest and narrated by Ming-Na Wen. Animators featured in the documentary include Seth MacFarlane, Alex Hirsch, Peter Docter, John Musker and many more.

Pencils Vs Pixels Synopsis: