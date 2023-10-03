Watch Over Sabine’s Sleeping Loth-Cat on TikTok Live Ahead of “Ahsoka” Series Finale

With the series finale of Star Wars: Ahsoka hitting Disney+ tonight, the official Star Wars TikTok account is currently sharing a live stream of Sabine’s sleeping loth-cat.
- Murley, Sabine’s loth-cat, can currently be seen sleeping on TikTok Live.
- The creature was seen in the first two episodes of Ahsoka on Disney+ and now, as fans prepare for the series finale, they can watch over Murley as they wait.
- Watch Murley in the live stream below:
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.