Watch Over Sabine’s Sleeping Loth-Cat on TikTok Live Ahead of “Ahsoka” Series Finale

With the series finale of Star Wars: Ahsoka hitting Disney+ tonight, the official Star Wars TikTok account is currently sharing a live stream of Sabine’s sleeping loth-cat.

Murley, Sabine’s loth-cat, can currently be seen sleeping on TikTok Live

The creature was seen in the first two episodes of Ahsoka on Disney+ and now, as fans prepare for the series finale, they can watch over Murley as they wait.

About Ahsoka: