Watch Over Sabine’s Sleeping Loth-Cat on TikTok Live Ahead of “Ahsoka” Series Finale

With the series finale of Star Wars: Ahsoka hitting Disney+ tonight, the official Star Wars TikTok account is currently sharing a live stream of Sabine’s sleeping loth-cat.

  • Murley, Sabine’s loth-cat, can currently be seen sleeping on TikTok Live.
  • The creature was seen in the first two episodes of Ahsoka on Disney+ and now, as fans prepare for the series finale, they can watch over Murley as they wait.
  • Watch Murley in the live stream below:

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.
