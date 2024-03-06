Disney Animation Tapped Cinesite To Provide Animation For Highly Collaborative “Iwájú”

Iwájú, the new highly collaborative animated project from Kugali Media and Walt Disney Animation Studios tapped another studio to provide the animation for the Disney+ limited series.

has recently made its debut on Disney+, making history in a number of ways, including the highly collaborative efforts from those at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali Media. Another, is that the collaborative project tapped Cinesite, an award winning creative brand with a rich history in creating visual effects and animation for film, television, and streaming media for nearly two hours of animation for the limited series.

This makes Cinesite the first studio to work on a Walt Disney Animation Studios project outside of Disney, delivering 108 minutes of animation for the new six-part limited series on Disney+.

The work began in 2021, but isn’t the first time the Walt Disney Company has worked with the studio, as they helped with the production of Marvel Black Widow , Avengers: Endgame , Avengers: Infinity War , and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns among others.

is an original CG-animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self- taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds. Kugali filmmakers — including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku — take viewers on a unique journey into the world of bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by Lagos’s spirit add a unique touch to the series. To provide a glimpse into the series’ creation, a documentary special, Iwájú: A Day Ahead, debuted alongside Iwájú on Disney+ to accompany the series itself.

was directed by Ziki Nelson (director, Kugali founder) with the Walt Disney Animation Studios team being led by Christina Chen (producer) and Marlon West (v Iwájú and Iwájú: A Day Ahead are both streaming now on Disney+.

and are both streaming now on Disney+. You can read what we thought about Iwájú and Iwaju: A Day Ahead by clicking the links provided.

What They’re Saying:

Cinesite Chief of Animation Eamonn Butler: “There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Iwájú. For one, it’s an entirely new, original story inventively set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. Secondly, to work with the best in animation with Walt Disney Animation Studios and fresh, new voices with the exciting storytellers of Kugali is truly a first-of-its-kind not just for Cinesite, but for all of us. The Cinesite teams have worked hard to continually raise the quality bar, and working with Disney Animation is a testament to everyone’s efforts. We’re looking forward to showcasing our crew’s innovation and creativity!”