Photos: The Best Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel-Related Cosplay from WonderCon 2024 in Anaheim, California

Throughout this past weekend at WonderCon 2024 in Anaheim, I made sure to keep an eye out for any unique or especially impressive Disney-related cosplayers, and below are the best examples that I personally stumbled across.

First off, I want to mention that while the weather was okay on Friday in Southern California, it got rainy for most of Saturday and Sunday, which curtailed the usual gathering of cosplayers at the fountain outside the Anaheim Convention Center. However, many attendees still found ways to show off their costuming work thanks to the building’s (much drier) lobby.

Starting off with the Star Wars franchise, I had to pay a visit to the Droid Builders booth to check out all of the delightfully charming Astromechs in attendance, but there were some wonderful human-shaped cosplayers from A Galaxy Far, Far Away as well– such as Imperial troops, Darth Vader, Baylan Skoll from Ahsoka, General Grievous from Revenge of the Sith, IG-12 (with Grogu and Babu Frik) from The Mandalorian, a woman being abducted by a Tusken Raider (all in one costume), Din Djarin himself, Doctor Aphra and a rebel pilot.

I also spotted our old friend Captain R-3X spinning his way around the convention floor.

From the world of Marvel superheroes, the one that got the biggest response from me and other congoers were the SABER agents being attacked by Flerkens, but I also saw Spider-Punk, the X-Men (check out the X-Men ‘97 panel recap post for more of those) and the best buds of Deadpool and Wolverine reuniting at last.

From the more general world of Disney, I saw a great Jessica Rabbit and Roger Rabbit duo, some princesses hanging out with Captain Jack Sparrow, WALL-E, and a collection of characters from The Haunted Mansion.

On Saturday night during the WonderCon Masquerade (hosted by Star Wars animation voice-over star Ashley Eckstein), there were a number of Disney-related costumes in competition, such as Prowler Miles Morales, Ayesha from Guardians of the Galaxy, and multiple different takes on Sleeping Beauty’s Aurora and Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians.

But the Disney group costume that really brought the house down during the Masquerade had to be this colorfully choreographed musical number inspired by Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, viewable in the embedded video below.

That’s it from WonderCon Anaheim 2024. Hopefully in 2025 the weather will cooperate a bit more, but this year’s event was still very fun and memorable regardless.

WonderCon 2025 will take place March 28th-30th next year at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California.