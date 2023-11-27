Save Up to 30% Sitewide with Cyber Monday Discounts at shopDisney

Hey shoppers! The Cyber Monday fun at shopDisney is happening now and guests can take advantage of discounts on hundreds of magical essentials. Swing by shopDisney for their tiered sitewide savings event and enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+.

Ok folks, it’s time to get serious about your holiday shopping, especially if you’re in the market for some Disney goodies.

As part of today’s Cyber Monday sales, shopDisney is offering three levels of discounts—including select sale items—sitewide with savings up to 30% off: 20% on orders of $75 or more 25% on orders of $100 or more 30% on orders of $150 or more

But that’s not all, guests can also enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax).

This sale ends tonight, so hurry and fill up those carts. Use the code CYBER at checkout to save big on your holiday shopping and unlock Free Shipping too!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered! Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

Cyber Monday Deals

25% Off Drinkware

Mickey Mouse Balloon Tumbler with Straw

30% Off Holiday

$32 and Up Outwear

Spider-Man Lightweight Quilted Jacket for Kids

Coco Zip Hoodie for Adults

Disneyland ''Living My Best Disney Life'' 3/4 Zip Pullover Hoodie for Women

Accessories

Star Wars Holiday Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse Icon Homestead Slippers for Adults

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hanukkah Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack

Home

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Kitchen Towel

Hulk Nutcracker Figure

Mickey Mouse Icon Homestead Bowl Set

Collectibles

Tiana 2024 Holiday Special Edition Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 11 1/2''

Tinker Bell Light-Up Fairy Garden

Legacy LIGHTSABER Darksaber Set – Star Wars

