Magical Savings Await! Today Only Take 25% Off “Wish” Merchandise at shopDisney

We love shopping for a last minute deal and as the Christmas holiday approaches, shopDisney is adding a little extra magic to their collections with special savings you won’t want to miss. Today's deal is 25% Off Wish Merchandise including clothing, toys, accessories and more!

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for a great deal on Wish merchandise can stop right here! That’s because shopDisney is hosting a flash sale on styles themed to the new animated film.

Today only, guests can take advantage of 25% Off Wish Merchandise which applies to Spirit Jerseys, Plush, Home Decor, Playsets and more.

The price you see is the price you pay, there's no code needed to secure this deal, however, if you're spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping!

for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Plush and Decor

Star Light-Up Plush – Wish – 14"

Star Cuddleez Plush – Wish – 17 3/4"

Valentino Plush – Wish – 13 3/4"

Asha and Star Accent Pillow – Wish

Asha and Star Chenille Throw – Wish

Apparel

Wish Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Valentino Pullover Hoodie for Kids – Wish

Dahlia Costume – Wish

Valentino Short PJ PALS Set for Kids – Wish

Star Spirit Jersey for Adults – Wish

Accessories

Asha and Star Sketchbook Ornament – Wish

Wish Loungefly Mini Backpack

Wish Earrings Set

Wish Sequined Ear Headband for Adults

Wish MagicBand+

Toys

Asha Singing Doll – Wish – 11 1/2"

Wish Doll Gift Set

Dahlia Plush Doll – Wish – 17"

Wish Deluxe Figure Set

Asha Plush Doll – Wish – 17 3/4"

