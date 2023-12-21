Magical Savings Await! Today Only Take 25% Off “Wish” Merchandise at shopDisney

We love shopping for a last minute deal and as the Christmas holiday approaches, shopDisney is adding a little extra magic to their collections with special savings you won’t want to miss. Today's deal is 25% Off Wish Merchandise including clothing, toys, accessories and more!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney fans looking for a great deal on Wish merchandise can stop right here! That’s because shopDisney is hosting a flash sale on styles themed to the new animated film.
  • Today only, guests can take advantage of 25% Off Wish Merchandise which applies to Spirit Jerseys, Plush, Home Decor, Playsets and more.
  • The price you see is the price you pay, there’s no code needed to secure this deal, however, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Plush and Decor

Star Light-Up Plush – Wish – 14"

Star Cuddleez Plush – Wish – 17 3/4"

Valentino Plush – Wish – 13 3/4"

Asha and Star Accent Pillow – Wish

Asha and Star Chenille Throw – Wish

Apparel

Wish Pullover Hoodie for Adults 

Valentino Pullover Hoodie for Kids – Wish

Dahlia Costume – Wish 

Valentino Short PJ PALS Set for Kids – Wish

Star Spirit Jersey for Adults – Wish

Accessories

Asha and Star Sketchbook Ornament – Wish

Wish Loungefly Mini Backpack

Wish Earrings Set

Wish Sequined Ear Headband for Adults

Wish MagicBand+

Toys

Asha Singing Doll – Wish – 11 1/2"

Wish Doll Gift Set

Dahlia Plush Doll – Wish – 17"

Wish Deluxe Figure Set

Asha Plush Doll – Wish – 17 3/4"

