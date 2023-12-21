Magical Savings Await! Today Only Take 25% Off “Wish” Merchandise at shopDisney

We love shopping for a last minute deal and as the Christmas holiday approaches, shopDisney is adding a little extra magic to their collections with special savings you won’t want to miss. Today's deal is 25% Off Wish Merchandise including clothing, toys, accessories and more!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans looking for a great deal on Wish merchandise can stop right here! That’s because shopDisney is hosting a flash sale on styles themed to the new animated film.
- Today only, guests can take advantage of 25% Off Wish Merchandise which applies to Spirit Jerseys, Plush, Home Decor, Playsets and more.
- The price you see is the price you pay, there’s no code needed to secure this deal, however, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Plush and Decor
Star Light-Up Plush – Wish – 14"
Star Cuddleez Plush – Wish – 17 3/4"
Valentino Plush – Wish – 13 3/4"
Asha and Star Accent Pillow – Wish
Asha and Star Chenille Throw – Wish
Apparel
Wish Pullover Hoodie for Adults
Valentino Pullover Hoodie for Kids – Wish
Valentino Short PJ PALS Set for Kids – Wish
Star Spirit Jersey for Adults – Wish
Accessories
Asha and Star Sketchbook Ornament – Wish
Wish Sequined Ear Headband for Adults
Toys
Asha Singing Doll – Wish – 11 1/2"
Dahlia Plush Doll – Wish – 17"
Asha Plush Doll – Wish – 17 3/4"
