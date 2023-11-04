Happy Holidays! With the Winter season on the horizon and every retailer promoting their holly jolly merchandise collections, it’s obvious that the world is in full on Christmas mode and nothing is going to stop our excitement. The giving and receiving of gifts is a big part of Christms, and if you’re a Disney fan you probably already have your eye on some specific items. But if you need a little help, we’ve got you covered with our seasonal series “All I Want for Christmas…”

Whether your holiday memories are filled with snowy landscapes, crackling fires, delicious baked goods, or a Disney Vacation (lucky you!) our seasonal celebrations are truly a gift. Speaking of gifts, as a kid, I loved putting together my Christmas Wish List and I bet you did too! This holiday season I’m taking the same approach and spotlighting some of my favorite Disney-themed* items from retailers and brands that I love. Hopefully, these features will give you some inspiration for your own wish list or help you find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life.

All I Want for Christmas…are BoxLunch Exclusives

Whether strolling through your local mall or browsing the internet, you’ve probably come across BoxLunch and their niche storefront that leans into a variety of pop culture fandoms. They also tend to refresh their offerings on a regular basis meaning there’s always something new in store and there’s always something on sale!

We could all use a vacation right? No matter where your travels take you, venture in style with a Stitch or Darth Vader suitcase from FUL. Measuring 13" W x 21" H x 9" D, this is an ideal carry-on for air travel or a weekend road trip with your pals.

FUL Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Suitcase – BoxLunch Exclusive

FUL Disney Lilo & Stitch Surfing Stitch Suitcase – BoxLunch Exclusive

This Christmas, say yes to ugly sweaters like the actually charming Star Wars Ewok design that reads “Ewok’n Around the Christmas Tree,” the purple and pink style featuring Turning Red’s Mei in her Panda form, or celebrate your Goofy family with cheery design inspired by “A Goofy Movie.”

Disney A Goofy Movie Group Portrait Holiday Sweater – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Ewoks Ewok'n Around Holiday Sweater – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Pixar Turning Red Mei Red Panda Holiday Sweater – BoxLunch Exclusive

If you’ll be spending part of the holidays at a Disney resort, stylish Ear Headbands are a must and these BoxLunch exclusives will look great in every photo.

Disney Minnie Mouse Snowflake Ears Headband – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Minnie Mouse Mickey & Minnie Gingerbread Ears Headband – BoxLunch Exclusive

Collectible pins are small but meaningful gifts and BoxLunch has a wonderful assortment of Disney pins celebrating the holiday. Our favorites include Winnie the Pooh, Belle, and Stitch.

Loungefly Disney Winnie the Pooh Fireplace Lenticular Limited Edition Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Beauty and the Beast Belle Wreath Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch Present Sliding Enamel Pin – BoxLunch Exclusive

One of the best things about you, is that you love to be unique, especially when it comes to your wardrobe! If you’re in need of a new jacket this season, the Spider-Man Bomber jacket is a winner. All set on the jacket front? How about a Sith jersey themed to Star Wars or a blue and pink Sleeping Beauty hoodie?

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales Color Blocked Bomber Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Star Wars Darth Vader Sith Baseball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Sleeping Beauty Fairies Color Block Zippered Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive

For many of us a tote bag, backpack or purse is essential to our daily adventures, so be sure you’re having fun with the exterior design! Our Universe has a fun tote with Star Wars characters enjoying boba tea; and Loungefly embraces the magic of Encanto with their doors exclusive.

Our Universe Star Wars Characters Boba Tea Tote Bag – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Encanto Doors Crossbody Tote – BoxLunch Exclusive

Did You Know?

BoxLunch offers Free In-Store Pickup to help you save on the cost of shipping! While it doesn’t apply to every product sold online, if it’s available, each product page will give you the option to have your items shipped to your local store.

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

