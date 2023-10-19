Travel the Timeline with BoxLunch’s Exclusive “Loki” Collection

Loki is back on Disney+ for another exciting chapter in his ever evolving story, and BoxLunch is celebrating his return with exclusive new styles. Of course Loki’s not the only one in the spotlight as Miss Minutes and Sylvie lend their personas to this fun retro collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Get ready once again to journey through time and space with everyone's favorite God of Mischief, Loki!

BoxLunch has launched a new lifestyle collection of apparel, accessories, and home goods that blend imagery from the classic comics with season two of Loki , now streaming on Disney+.

, now streaming on Disney+. Whether you're channeling your inner God of Mischief on or off the baseball field, the BoxLunch Exclusive Loki Striped Baseball Jersey

Classic Loki fans can also go back in time with this t-shirt depicting Loki’s classic 90’s mischievous animated style

Get ready for a day at the Time Variance Authority with a range of Loki-inspired TVA apparel. Track down variants in style in a sleek TVA Logo Tee TVA color block crewneck sweatshirt

You can also carry a small piece of Loki with you when wearing the BoxLunch Exclusive Loki Horns Mini Backpack

BoxLunch is also celebrating additional fan-favorite characters from the series, including Sylvie and Miss Minutes! Add some mischievous style to your wardrobe with the Sylvie Graphic Tee Miss Minutes Graphic Tee

Finish off the look with Loki-inspired accessories such as the Sylvie Dagger and Sylvie Crown Jewel Earring Sets (coming soon), and drop-style necklace Miss Minutes key chain Loki TVA pin

Fans will find the exclusive Loki collection available online at BoxLunch.com

What They’re Saying:

Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch: "We're honored to be a part of the excitement surrounding the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki. This new BoxLunch exclusive collection allows fans to embrace the mischief and express their love for Loki with our all-new lifestyle collection!”

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!