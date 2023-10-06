BoxLunch Introduces Exclusive Collection Celebrating 30 Years of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

This is Halloween (Christmas too) and the 30th anniversary of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. In celebration of this milestone, BoxLunch has released a brand new exclusive collection spanning apparel and accessories that fans of the film will adore.

  • We’re not done yet! The collection also boasts a range of accessories and jewelry like the wreath-themed scrunchy set that has a matching set of wreath earrings.

  • Bring the magic of film’s frightfully fun Halloween Town into the home with enchanting housewares. Fans can set the mood with an adorable Zero Mood Lamp, or drink their favorite beverages from the Sally Sleepytime Soup sculpted mug.

About BoxLunch

  • BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

