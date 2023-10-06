BoxLunch Introduces Exclusive Collection Celebrating 30 Years of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

This is Halloween (Christmas too) and the 30th anniversary of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. In celebration of this milestone, BoxLunch has released a brand new exclusive collection spanning apparel and accessories that fans of the film will adore.

What’s Happening:

Fans will also love the BoxLunch exclusive Loungefly Zero Cosplay Bag and matching wallet; and they can pay homage to Jack’s love, Sally with a cosplay cardigan, patterned smock dress, and the striped flannel shirt depicting Sally’s apothecary.

We’re not done yet! The collection also boasts a range of accessories and jewelry like the wreath-themed scrunchy set that has a matching set of wreath earrings.

Then for those wishing to elevate their seasonal style, the stunning pearl layered necklace set or the Jack Skellington beaded bracelet is a great choice.

Bring the magic of film’s frightfully fun Halloween Town into the home with enchanting housewares. Fans can set the mood with an adorable Zero Mood Lamp, or drink their favorite beverages from the Sally Sleepytime Soup sculpted mug.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Collection will be available both in-store and online starting on October 5th.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

