Disney Parks castles are some of the most magical buildings in the world, and if you can’t visit them in person, then you can bring home their charm on fun accessories like phone cases and Starbucks tumblers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney fans looking for a stylish way to express their love for the parks will find winning selections from Disney Store

Whether you dream of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort or find yourself drawn to the charm of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, you can rep your favorite destination every day though iconic merchandise.

Starbucks’ geometric gold tumblers bring a bit of glamor to your cupboard and with the matching lid and reusable straw, you can take the fun with you on the go.

Disneyland Drop+ iPhone 13/14 Case by OtterBox

Walt Disney World Drop+ iPhone 13/14 Case by OtterBox

Looking for something a bit smaller, OtterBox has a black and gold phone case for iPhone (13/14) that will add some shimmer and shine to your favorite smartphone. The design features the castles and the signature “D” logos for each resort.

Cinderella Castle Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World

Sleeping Beauty Castle Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland

Finally a heavyweight cotton blend baseball jersey is perfect for sport fans who love the action, but also have a soft spot for all things Disney. The back of each jersey features the resort name, while the front at the “D” lolo and a small tag indicating the year it opened (1955 for Disneyland; 1971 for Walt Disney World).

Disneyland Sport Jersey for Adults

Walt Disney World Sport Jersey for Adults

New Disney Castle Styles are available now at Disney Store

