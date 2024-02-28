Mickey Mouse Kitchen Design Ideas, Plus Mickey Waffle Charcuterie Board

A home isn’t a home without a kitchen, and the Disney Play House Experience had a special one – the Mickey and Friends Kitchen. It was like stepping into a midcentury diner filled Mickey and his pals.

Among the appliances on display was the yellow Mickey Mouse and Pluto Toaster, which puts each character on a slice of bread when toasted. Next to it is a Mickey Mouse Making Magic kitchen towel.

Prep dinner in advance with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Slow Cooker. And if you noticed the giant Mickey waffle on the way in, you can make six at once with the Mickey Mouse Double Flip Waffle Maker. On display was a silver one from Williams Sonoma, with blue and black/red styles available from Disney Store.

Disney Chefs premade waffles for an interactive waffle charcuterie board decorating activity. They had original, chocolate, cinnamon, and red velvet.

Minnie Mouse Soup Cereal Bowls were used to sprinkle toppings, one of which was Wilton Mickey Mouse Sprinkles.

Who says Mickey Waffles can’t be classy? Not me!

If you need something to wash the waffles down with, the Mickey Mouse Caramel Apple Tumbler is a stylish choice.

There’s more fun in store at the Disney Play House Experience, so be sure to check out the other rooms.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)