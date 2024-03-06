Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Star Wars Lightsaber Hilts

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Lightsaber Hilts.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today Disney Store is offering 30% Off Lightsaber Hilts including the iconic weapons belonging to Ahsoka Tano, Ezra Bridger, Mace Windu, Count Dooku, and more.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Light Side
Yoda Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Star Wars
Mace Windu Custom Lightsaber – Star Wars Light Saber | Lightsaber
Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars
Dark Side
Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars
Neutral/One with the ForceAhsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star WarsLegacy LIGHTSABER Darksaber Set – Star Wars
Well there you have it! 30% Off Lightsaber Hilts is sure to be a winner with any Star Wars fan. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.