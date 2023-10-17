First Look at Brand New Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Hilt

The brand new Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, inspired by Stellan Gios from Star Wars: The High Republic, has been revealed. There will be more information available in the coming weeks. Some SWTHR authors were able to test out the new lightsaber collectible for the first time.

What’s Happening:

