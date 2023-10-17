First Look at Brand New Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Hilt

The brand new Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, inspired by Stellan Gios from Star Wars: The High Republic, has been revealed. There will be more information available in the coming weeks. Some SWTHR authors were able to test out the new lightsaber collectible for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- We’re thrilled to unveil for the first time ever, straight from Star Wars The High Republic, the Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt.
- An elegant weapon, for a civilized age. This limited-edition set includes Stellan’s iconic crossguard lightsaber hilt featuring the unique designs seen during the time of The High Republic and comes in a collectible wooden box.
- When a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached from hilt to the hilt, the blades will illuminate with Master Gios signature blue color (crossguard blades included, Legacy Lightsaber Blade sold separately).
- This limited-edition box set is limited to 5,000 pieces globally and will launch this fall on shopDisney.com and Disney Parks.
- Stay tuned for more information coming soon.