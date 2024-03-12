“Good news everyone!” A wave of Futurama Youtooz figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and after one look at this crazy assortment all we can say is “shut up and take my money!”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Is there anything better than your favorite re-re-booted animated series getting picked up for another season on Hulu? How about merchandise celebrating the entire show?

If you've been praying for some new way to show your appreciation and fandom for Futurama, rejoice! Your prayers have been answered as a wave of Futurama-inspired Youtooz figures surface at Entertainment Earth.

, rejoice! Your prayers have been answered as a wave of -inspired Youtooz figures surface at Entertainment Earth. Similar to Funko Pop! collectibles in terms of height and window packaging, the Youtooz measure 5-inches tall and can be displayed in or out of the box.

Fry, Leela (with Nibbler), and Bender make up the first grouping from the animated series and each character is highly detailed with distinct outfits, hair stylings, and accessories true to the personalities fans have come to know and love.

Futurama Youtooz are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. The figures are expected to ship to fans in August and September 2024.

Futurama Collection Take My Money Fry Vinyl Figure #0 – $29.99

Futurama Collection Bender the Offender Vinyl Figure #1 – $29.99

Futurama Collection Leela and Nibbler Vinyl Figure #2 – $29.99

