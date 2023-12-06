Hasbro Announces Toys for Tots as Grand Prize Winner of 100th Anniversary Fan Choice Campaign

In celebration of Hasbro’s 100th anniversary, they announced that Alan Hassenfeld and The Hassenfeld Family Foundation would donate $1 million to four charities aligned with Hasbro’s philanthropic strategy through its Centennial Fan Choice Campaign. Toys for Tots has won first place with a donation of $400K

In celebration of Hasbro’s 100th anniversary, the leading toy and game company announced that Alan Hassenfeld and The Hassenfeld Family Foundation would donate $1 million to four purposeful charities aligned with Hasbro’s philanthropic strategy through its Centennial Fan Choice Campaign on HasbroPulse.com.

From September 22 to November 30, Hasbro's passionate fan base was given the opportunity to choose how the $1M was allotted through voting online for each purchase they made on HasbroPulse.com

Today, Hasbro is excited to announce the results of the fan vote, revealing that Toys for Tots Hasbro Children's Hospital One Tree Planted Games for Change

The campaign was successful in drawing 34,000 fans who actively participated in voting. On December 6, for Global Day of Joy, Hasbro’s company-wide day of service intended to spread the joy of play through employee-led volunteer projects, donations will officially be granted to the four charities, helping to spread holiday cheer.

About Toys for Tots:

Toys for Tots is celebrating its 76th year as the nation’s flagship children’s holiday nonprofit. The organization’s work empowers parents and caregivers to be the heroes of their holiday, giving them toys and games to take home to give to their children.

Over the 76 years, Toys for Tots has distributed 652 million toys, helping 291 million children experience a happier holiday.

Hasbro has supported Toys for Tots for 27 years, donating a total of more than 8.4 million toys and games over the course of their partnership.

The companies have also worked together for natural disaster relief initiatives, such as for the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Louisiana and Florida, where they fulfilled special holiday toy deliveries to communities in need.

Additionally, Hasbro employees actively engage with Toys for Tots by volunteering to sort toys and games at warehouses in communities where Hasbro operates in Rhode Island, Los Angeles and Seattle.

