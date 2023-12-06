Hasbro Announces Toys for Tots as Grand Prize Winner of 100th Anniversary Fan Choice Campaign

In celebration of Hasbro’s 100th anniversary, they announced that Alan Hassenfeld and The Hassenfeld Family Foundation would donate $1 million to four charities aligned with Hasbro’s philanthropic strategy through its Centennial Fan Choice Campaign. Toys for Tots has won first place with a donation of $400K
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of Hasbro’s 100th anniversary, the leading toy and game company announced that Alan Hassenfeld and The Hassenfeld Family Foundation would donate $1 million to four purposeful charities aligned with Hasbro’s philanthropic strategy through its Centennial Fan Choice Campaign on HasbroPulse.com.
- From September 22 to November 30, Hasbro’s passionate fan base was given the opportunity to choose how the $1M was allotted through voting online for each purchase they made on HasbroPulse.com.
- Today, Hasbro is excited to announce the results of the fan vote, revealing that Toys for Tots has won first place with a donation of $400K, while Hasbro Children's Hospital takes 2nd place to receive $300K, One Tree Planted snags 3rd for $200K and Games for Change came in 4th place with $100K.
- The campaign was successful in drawing 34,000 fans who actively participated in voting. On December 6, for Global Day of Joy, Hasbro’s company-wide day of service intended to spread the joy of play through employee-led volunteer projects, donations will officially be granted to the four charities, helping to spread holiday cheer.
About Toys for Tots:
- Toys for Tots is celebrating its 76th year as the nation’s flagship children’s holiday nonprofit. The organization’s work empowers parents and caregivers to be the heroes of their holiday, giving them toys and games to take home to give to their children.
- Over the 76 years, Toys for Tots has distributed 652 million toys, helping 291 million children experience a happier holiday.
- Hasbro has supported Toys for Tots for 27 years, donating a total of more than 8.4 million toys and games over the course of their partnership.
- The companies have also worked together for natural disaster relief initiatives, such as for the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Louisiana and Florida, where they fulfilled special holiday toy deliveries to communities in need.
- Additionally, Hasbro employees actively engage with Toys for Tots by volunteering to sort toys and games at warehouses in communities where Hasbro operates in Rhode Island, Los Angeles and Seattle.
What They’re Saying:
- "This year has been a monumental celebration for Hasbro's 100th anniversary, and it's truly special to see our fans actively participate in making a positive impact," said Alan Hassenfeld. "I want to thank our loyal fans for making their voices heard and showing that we all can make a difference in making our communities and the world a better place. These are all exceptional organizations, and I'm thrilled to contribute to their ongoing individual missions to tackle issues near and dear to me and my family's hearts."
- “For 100 years, Hasbro has been dedicated to its mission of creating meaningful products that ignite the joy and exhilaration of play,” said Chris Cocks, Chief Executive Officer at Hasbro. “Special thanks to Alan Hassenfeld and the Hassenfeld Family Foundation for their generous donation and for being the driving force behind Hasbro's purpose-driven approach. I am excited to join Alan and our employees worldwide today in our company-wide Global Day of Joy, a day of philanthropic service, as we continue to work towards fulfilling our mission."