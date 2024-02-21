Limited Edition Wampa Prop Replica From Regal Robot Now Available

Regal Robot has debuted a limited edition Wampa Prop Replica, as seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This is now available for $2,499. Below is the official description from Regal Robot.

What’s Happening:

During the making of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back , some shots of the Wampa were made with a costumed actor, however, the dramatic first close-ups of the creature when it attacks Luke on his Tauntaun were actually achieved with a puppet crafted by legendary creature maker, Phil Tippett.

, some shots of the Wampa were made with a costumed actor, however, the dramatic first close-ups of the creature when it attacks Luke on his Tauntaun were actually achieved with a puppet crafted by legendary creature maker, Phil Tippett. The static resin and mixed media bust is a faithful replica of that puppet and was created with a highly detailed laser scan and extensive, hands-on research of the original prop artifact used in the film.

This Phil Tippett Signature Edition is part of the Star Wars Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage.

Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage. Limited to just 125 pieces, each hand-finished replica in this Signature Edition includes a metal plaque hand-signed by legendary creature creator, Phil Tippett.

The static replica resin and mixed media replica faithfully captures the classic creature from the film and was created with a highly detailed laser scan and extensive, hands-on research of the original prop puppet used in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

At approximately 13″ tall x 19.25″ wide (including the Oak wood display base), each Wampa is 100% made in the U.S.A.

Each resin replica in this edition is meticulously hand assembled and hand painted by the artists in our New York studio, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films!

They’re further enhanced with hand-applied fur, hand-laid hair, custom glass eyes, and the same fur treatment used in the film’s production to simulate ice.

Each statue in this signature edition includes a metal plaque and COA.

This replica will be packed in a cardboard shipper box with die-cut foam insert and COA.

Details:

Signature Edition Limited to just 125 pieces

Includes wood display base and metal plaque

Plaques are hand-signed by creature sculptor Phil Tippett, then hand numbered

Static resin and mixed media replica, 1:1 scale to the original prop puppet

Part of our Archive Collection, mastered from a high-resolution 3D scan of the original artifact

Hand painted and hand haired, making each a unique work of art

Made in the U.S.A.

Includes Regal Robot COA

Special up-to-12-Month Payment Plan (with adjustable down payment and length options) available! See here for full payment plan details.

Edition numbers will be allocated based on the order checkout is completed

This item is in production and paid-in-full orders will begin shipping in small waves starting in Q2 2024, continuing in small batches through Q1 of 2025 as our production and payment plans complete.