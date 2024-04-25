Photos: New Marvel Season of Super Heroes Merchandise at Hong Kong Disneyland

New merchandise is now available at Hong Kong Disneyland as a part of their Marvel Season of Super Heroes.

The wide collection of merchandise ranges from new clothing designs to collectibles to special in-room packages.

Alongside the variety of shirts and clothing items are Marvel Superhero collectible figures, many of which are Hong Kong Disneyland exclusive.

Guests are able to create personalized Stark Expo badges to show their own access capabilities during the festival.

A variety of hotel room packages are available for guests to order for their rooms upon arrival, including this collection of Groot merchandise.

The Marvel Season of Super Heroes runs through June 10th at Hong Kong Disneyland.